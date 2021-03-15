When Lt. Chris Graham joined Beckley Fire Department nearly 20 years ago, he knew it would be a dangerous job.
The city's firefighters run into places that most people are doing their best to escape.
When the novel coronavirus came to the city in 2020, they began to fight a new danger.
"Fighting a fire, you actually see it and combat it," Graham said on Monday. "With a virus, we're all just praying for the best.
"But I'm so blessed. I'm surrounded by a group of terrific men," he said. "You couldn't ask for a greater set of guys."
Graham was honored as the 2020 BPD Firefighter of the Year last month. In 2020, as a coordinator for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is made up of community responders from various agencies, he helped register people to get tested for Covid. Now, he is assisting local health care organizations with registering people for the vaccines.
"To me, helping with the testing and, now, vaccinations, it's just been a huge blessing," said Graham. "That's the only way we're really going to come out of the pandemic.
"That was just a great way for us to be maybe part of a solution to something that seemed like an overwhelming problem for everybody."
Five men from BPD were nominated and interviewed by members of Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and Graham said his supervisor, Capt. Eddie Wills, told him in February he had been selected.
"I'm very fortunate that our chief, Ed Wills, and Mayor (Rob Rappold), they're very community-minded, and they realize Beckley is bigger than the city limits," said Graham. "They allow us to go out and help in the county to make the county a better place.
"I'm very thankful for them to allow us to do that."
Graham, the father of an adult daughter, is also a mentor at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School and is a member of Crosspoint Church in Beckley.
He said that working for BPD gave him two 24-hour shifts each week. The remainder of the week, he said, he was able to be at home with his daughter, Sidney, who is now 21 and a student at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
"All the way around, God knew exactly where He wanted to put me," said Graham. "Being a single parent, it's been an awesome career.
"It gave me time to play dolls. I had my fair share of tea parties and playing dress-up, so it worked out."
Graham said he was honored to accept the 2020 BPD Firefighter of the Year award.
"It means a lot to me because it was a very hard year for everybody, and we came in and always tried to have a good attitude (of) 'It's all going to be OK. We're going to get through this,'" he said.
It is the second time that Graham has won the award.
Mayor Rappold congratulated Graham.
"To attain this honor among an elite team of firefighters is always special," said Rappold. "Chris, along with his other duties, is the department's leader in the CERT program that has been very active in the great efforts to help in Covid testing and vaccination in the city."
Graham said his 20-year anniversary as a BPD firefighter will be Oct. 1. Recently, he said, he gave a tour of the station to a 19-year-old woman who is thinking of becoming a firefighter.
"She said, 'You've been here how long? ... You still love it,'" reported Graham. "I said, 'Yeah, you can't ask for a better group of people.'
"You can't ask for a better career.
"I leave here every day feeling like I've done a little bit of good in the world.
"(The year 2020 had) a lot of changes, but I think we did good," said Graham. "It wasn't the worst year I've had."