Grand National Cross Country Racing (GNCCR) will return to the Bechtel Summit Reserve in Glen Jean for the 2021 Adventure On! Freedom Fest in September, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday at a press conference at The Summit.
The event will be Sept. 10-12, 2021, and will include a Fish and Game Show as part of Hunting and Fishing Days, hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The Summit will bring in entertainment, and Justice said a tribute is planned on Sept. 11 for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Organizers of Adventure On! Freedom Fest say their goal is for the event to become the largest hands-on outdoor adventure expo in the United States.
“The Summit is proud to continue to play a major role in bringing leadership training, adventure, family centric entertainment, tourism, and economic development to Fayette County and southern West Virginia,” said the Summit’s Chief Development Officer Bill Garrett, himself a West Virginia native. “Our headliner is going to be adventure.
"We want families, friends, supporters of the Summit to come out, see the latest and greatest new gear, try the new shotguns, ride the new motorcycles ... and hopefully move forward getting people in the outdoors and sharing in our enthusiasm.”
The Morgantown-based motorcycle racing series GNCC Racing was founded by Dave Coombs in 1975. Sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, GNCCR hosts off-road racing events, with thousands of families attending the events to camp, race and socialize.
"I mean, they're the real deal, right here in West Virginia," said Justice. "That's all there is to it."
This year will mark the third year that GNCC has been at The Summit.
"We're super excited to be here," said Tim Cotter, event director for the organization on Thursday. "Like the governor, we think this is the best place on earth, and we get to go to a lot of places around the U.S., and there's no better avenue than what we have here at The Summit.
"West Virginia is the epicenter of GNCC Racing."
Justice focused on tourism during the conference and the role it plays in the state economy.
"This state has moved from a state that was (based) almost solely upon coal, coal, coal," Justice said. "We don't want to be dependent, but we don't want to forget our coal miners, either.
"We're diversified. We're, absolutely, on our way with tourism."
West Virginia Tourism Office's annual report for 2020 reported that private investment from the Tourism Development Act Tax Credit In the last two years has surged to reflect more than $250 million in new investment. The figure represents more than double the investment seen in the first 14 years of the program's existence.
Eight projects have indicated an intention to submit a tax deferred annuity (TDA) application in 2021, totaling more than $47 million in investment, according to state officials.
The governor said West Virginia is emerging as a destination for outdoor activities and recreation, thanks largely to the work of WVDNR Director Steve McDaniel.
"We don't drive up any more, just dump the trout in the hole and everything and say 'bye,'" said the governor. "We've got people that are following the stock truck and everything and assisting with the stocking."
Justice joined officials from Summit Events, GNCC Racing, and McDaniel at The Summit to make the announcement.