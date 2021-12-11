CHARLESTON, (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday visited Lost River State Park in Hardy County to celebrate both the recent completion of cabin renovations there and a swath of improvements throughout the state parks system over the past five years.
Since 2017, improvements and upgrades have been completed at every state park and forest in West Virginia — more than $151 million in projects.
They have included lodge renovations and expansions, cabin renovations, campsite development and infrastructure upgrades that have dramatically improved recreation at parks and forests around the state, according to a release from the governor's office.
Across the state parks system, the following investments have been made:
• Lodge renovations: $35.23 million
• Cacapon Resort Lodge expansion: $32.53 million
• Cabin renovations: $24.58 million
• Campsite development: $13.48 million
• Activity infrastructure: $29.13 million
• Infrastructure upgrades: $16.52 million
Also at the event, Justice thanked the Knepper family for their recent donation of a large piece of land to Lost River State Park.
On average, about 7 million people visit West Virginia’s state parks and forests each year, but that number surpassed 9 million in 2021, the highest number on record, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Located in the wooded mountains of Hardy County in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Lost River State Park provides cabin lodging and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The park’s quiet 3,934 acres of woods provides a secluded getaway for nature lovers. Lost River is known for its Cranny Crow overlook on top of Big Ridge Mountain, which offers a commanding view of five counties.