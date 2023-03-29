Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday will sign into law HB 3036, legislation designed to assist in the growth of communities across the state and to attract new housing development under the BUILD WV Act.
The goal of BUILD WV – short for Better United In Long-term Development WV – is to offer up to three types of tax credits as incentives for housing developers: a sales tax exemption for building materials, a 10-year property value adjustment refundable tax credit, and a potential municipal B&O exemption.
The program is jointly managed by the West Virginia Departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of Commerce James Bailey and Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshan will be on hand for the signing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Wiseman & High Apartments, 114 W. Wiseman Ave., Fayetteville.
