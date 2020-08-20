Governor presents One Voice $250,000 for new facility

OCEANA – Gov. Jim Justice presented a $250,000 check to One Voice in Oceana Thursday as part of his pilot demonstration project to address substance use in West Virginia.
The money, taken from the state Coalfield Development Fund, will be used to complete renovations to a former hardware store. Grand opening ceremonies will be held in October.
“This will be a community resource for hope,” said Debra Davis, One Voice founder.
“For too long we've been focused on addiction,” she said. “We're choosing to focus on recovery and after-care.”
The facility will house a coffee shop and restaurant that will also serve as an employer for the community.
“If we don't put a level of importance on this, it will cannibalize us,” Justice said of addiction. “If this is not priority No. 1, we lose the battle.”
Success will take free treatment, training, stewardship, then a job in order to get those suffering from substance abuse disorder to the recovery level, the governor said after the ceremonies.
“We've got to get to the finish line,” the governor emphasized.
Justice noted that his dad grew up in Kopperston and his mom grew up on Huff Mountain, both communities just outside Oceana.
He recalled spending two months each summer in Wyoming County.
“Oceana was like Mayberry,” he recalled of his childhood, adding the town can be again.
Communities are different, Davis said, but their visions are the same – to be happy, healthy and whole.
Families and communities have been destroyed by addiction, Davis said.
“We've buried a lot of youth,” she said.
The new facility will offer services from prevention to after-care.
Funding for the renovations to the former storefront were kept in the county, Davis noted, by using local contractors, lumber stores, a bank and eateries.
The Oceana project is a “pack-and-go” project, she said, and will serve as the southern regional office. Two additional locations are planned for central and northern West Virginia, she said.
“We want this to be a hub for families to gather,” she said. “A safe place to eat together, to grab lunch or dinner together.”
In addition to the restaurant and coffee shop, the building will also have a courtyard that will be used to showcase local talent.
The conference room will be used to help educate the community.