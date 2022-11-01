Gov. Jim Justice made a second stop in Raleigh County on Tuesday to once again voice his opposition of Amendment 2 to the West Virginia Constitution.
Justice, who spoke before an audience in the Raleigh County Commission’s chamber, explained how Amendment 2 came about, and what its passage could mean for West Virginians.
Justice said that back in July, he called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to consider his proposal to permanently cut personal income tax by 10 percent. He stated he thought the Republican supermajority would easily pass his proposal, especially considering the state had a $1.3 billion surplus and “all Republicans are going to be in favor of a tax cut.” However, that special session didn’t go as expected.
“The House passed it in a day, but then all of a sudden it just stopped,” Justice said of his proposal, adding that when he tried to find out what happened, he learned “the deeper you dig, the more it stinks.”
“The reason they stopped it – they gotta have all the money,” Justice stated. “And what’s all the money going for? It’s not going for your car tax.
“You have been absolutely hoodwinked,” he continued. “The car tax isn’t even in Amendment 2.”
He said that legislators were “bragging” about tricking the state’s voters.
“They went around everywhere saying, ‘You know, if we put the car tax in Amendment 2, everybody will vote for it because they will want rid of their car tax, and they won’t have any idea what we are really doing,’” Justice said. “What they are really doing is –it’s all about the machinery and inventory tax.”
According to information on the secretary of state’s website, Amendment 2, also known as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment,” would give the state’s legislature authority to add inventory, machinery and other business personal property to a list of tax exemptions already present in the state’s constitution. The proposed amendment would also give the legislature the authority to exempt “personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem (according to value) property taxation.”
Those in favor of Amendment 2 argue that its passage would begin the process of tax reform, ease the tax burden on small business owners and attract other businesses to the state.
Those in opposition to Amendment 2 argue that personal property tax elimination would reduce revenue for counties, especially for schools and other public services like police and fire departments.
Although legislators have promised to provide adequate funding for any revenue loss experienced by counties, no specific plan has yet been released.
Justice said he fears that local governments would feel the brunt of Amendment 2 if voters should pass it.
“You are about to give up local control and give it all to Charleston,” Justice said, adding that passage of Amendment 2 would ultimately cause local leaders to have to go to Charleston every year to “beg” for funding.
“You are going to give up a guaranteed income stream,” Justice continued. “It gets even worse. Think about this – who is going to win? The big, giant companies are going to win.”
Justice said he agrees that the state should get rid of its car tax, and that he has proposed a way to do so through the “Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” which he announced on Oct. 11. This proposed bill would not require a constitutional amendment for passage.
“The bill will go up the first day they come into session. It would go up tomorrow if they would say, ‘We are ready to take it and pass it,’” Justice said of legislators.
This bill is something that Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, have spoken out against.
A recent press release found on Blair’s Twitter page states that Justice’s bill would not eliminate the vehicle tax.
“The so-called ‘Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act’ would require taxpayers to fill out a form with the receipt attached for the amount of personal property taxes paid, and then file that documentation with their income taxes,” the statement reads. “The amount could then be applied to any outstanding balance of personal income taxes owed, or if none are owed, issued as a refundable tax credit.”
Justice counters that with his bill “the car tax is gone.”
“So, now all you gotta think about is one thing. Do we really want to give up local control to Charleston?” Justice asked those in attendance. For him, the simple answer is "no."
Members of the Raleigh County Commission also expressed their opposition to Amendment 2 during Justice’s Beckley stop.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth told Justice that he appreciated the work Justice is doing.
“Your message is clear. Thank you for the time and knowledge you have put in for the sake of all 55 counties. It’s a big deal and we really appreciate it,” Duckworth said.
Commissioner Dave Tolliver shared that, at a prior meeting, he asked a local senator if, in the future, taxes would be raised should Amendment 2 pass.
“He said, ‘Well, I can’t tell you no, but there’s a good possibility that it will happen if there is not a surplus,’” Tolliver recalled. “We urge the citizens to vote no on Amendment 2, because we will lose all control of county functions – that’s sheriff’s department, county clerk, circuit clerk, prosecuting attorney, the firefighters and so forth.”
Also in attendance was David Price, superintendent of Raleigh County Schools. He thanked Justice for bringing awareness of Amendment 2 to the citizens of Raleigh County.
“This will impact not only the schools, but our communities' local control,” Price said. “We made sure that all of our staff was very informed about the impact this could have on schools, and the county in general.”
Amendment 2 is just one of four amendments that voters must decide on. Early voting is already taking place. Election Day is Nov. 8.
