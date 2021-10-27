NEW RICHMOND – For the first time, the upper Guyandotte River was stocked with rainbow trout from state Division of Natural Resources hatcheries Wednesday morning and will be regularly stocked beginning in 2022, Gov. Jim Justice said during ceremonies on the riverbank.
The governor tossed several trout from a bucket into the river during a ceremonial stocking Wednesday morning in Guyandotte River Park.
Regularly stocking the Guyandotte is part of a new trout management plan that is expected to be implemented by 2023, explained Stephen McDaniel, state DNR director, who accompanied the governor.
The DNR is currently finalizing the new plan, which will also include additional changes to the trout program. Regulations included in the new trout management plan will go through Natural Resource Commission protocol.
“There's a lot of great stuff we can do in West Virginia and we're doing it,” Justice said.
“That stuff turns to tourism. It turns to multiplier dollars. It turns to all these things that really turn the wheel for all of us. It gives us opportunity. It literally gives us the chance in life to really pull ourselves out of a hole and that's what we've done in West Virginia.
“West Virginia now is on its way,” the governor emphasized. “West Virginia has now become the diamond in the rough that people missed instead of the place that was backward, and poor, and everything else with it.
“Look around. Could there be a place any more beautiful than right here where we're at right now?” Justice said from the edge of the Guyandotte.
“And with all that, you've got to have new ideas, and new initiatives, and creativity in what you're doing, and be bold enough to do it.
“This beautiful stream, the Guyandotte, the absolute incredible water that this is right here – the water is pristine now because the mining companies are doing a lot better job. Beyond all that, we have the water that is coming out of the mines that is making this fishery really, really special,” he said.
“It will provide many, many more opportunities for our anglers to enjoy great fishing in our state and for the nature lovers to enjoy all the beauty we have in the state.
“All that adds up to one thing – more people coming, more tourism dollars, more multiplier effects, more gas being bought, more Big Gulps at the 7-Eleven, and on and on and on.
“And, Babydog, more nuggets for you too, Baby,” Justice said, turning to pet his English bulldog.
The governor also caught a rainbow trout, on a fly rod, in the Guyandotte behind the Mullens Opportunity Center later in the day. He returned the fish to the river.
“I believe it will help the upper Guyandotte River become a fishing location for anglers from around the state and beyond,” said Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming.
“More people will fish, canoe and kayak, camp, and even snorkel and scuba. These activities will grow exponentially from the R.D. Bailey Lake and Wildlife Area upstream and across the Wyoming/Raleigh county line into the headwater streams that join to create the Guyandotte.
“All of us locals, and especially all of our guests, will spend money to ensure they have a wonderful time, thus adding another plank to our economic recovery,” Stover said.
“The Guyandotte is a beautiful river,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to be stocking thousands of pounds of trout here, starting at the beginning of the year through May, and we’re excited.
“This is something the governor has been wanting to do for a long time. It’s a great day for southern West Virginia and, governor, we thank you for everything,” McDaniel said.
Stockings have several purposes, according to Jim Hedrick, DNR hatchery program manager, including supplementing the number of fish in the river, improving recreational fishing, and helping to restore fisheries that may be in trouble.
About 250 pounds of rainbow trout, purchased from Mountaineer Trout Farm, were stocked Wednesday as part of the ceremonies. That is in addition to the regular fall trout stocking allotment from the DNR.
The DNR kicked off the fall trout stocking season last week and will stock approximately 40,700 pounds of trout from DNR hatcheries in 38 waters across the state, including 12 lakes/ponds and 26 rivers/streams. Stockings will continue through Friday.
Updated stocking locations can be found online at WVdnr.gov.
Anglers should expect good trout fishing to continue for several weeks, even after the fall trout stocking window closes, especially in larger streams and lakes, where trout will have more room to disperse, according to officials.
The Guyandotte River Park was constructed by Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) staff and volunteers, under the direction of Dewey Houck, RAIL president.
Houck and RAIL have completed four other locations to improve fishing, kayaking/canoeing, and other water recreation activities along the Guyandotte.
“Dewey Houck and RAIL have been building places to launch boats for the pleasure of floating down the beautiful Guyandotte River – to see its beauty, catch fish, kayak or canoe, and to just have fun,” Stover said.
“RAIL has built five of these parks so far.
“Governor Justice and DNR Director McDaniel are all into seeing regular trout stocking along the upper Guyandotte River.
“Thank you, Dewey and Tennis, and others for getting these things going,” Stover said.
Tennis Cook is a retired conservation officer.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. For more information about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit wvdnr.gov.
To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit wvfish.com.
In 2019, under Justice’s leadership, the DNR began spreading trout stockings over longer sections of streams, providing fish to anglers at many new locations.
The state has also committed more than $30 million in fish hatchery upgrades and over $100 million in improvements are underway at all West Virginia state parks and forests, from lodge renovations to increasing outdoor opportunities, according to officials.