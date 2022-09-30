With no political message or agenda, Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice along with Babydog visited with students at Road Branch Elementary and Middle School Friday morning.
The governor said he visits as many schools as possible, rather than just sitting in his office in Charleston.
“They are our future,” he said.
The governor and first lady also helped judge the school's annual Reading Fair, which involved students from kindergarten through eighth grade.
Participants choose a favorite book, then create a visual presentation on a tri-fold, along with a written summary of the book, in addition to an oral presentation as part of the contest.
Books ranged from Dr. Seuss classics to “Charlotte's Web” to “The Boy In The Striped Pajamas,” among numerous others.
“My mom grew up right up the road from here, on Huff Mountain,” the governor told the students.
Edna Ruth Perry Justice (1928-1997) was one of 10 children, three of whom “were in the war at the same time,” the governor said.
He said when he visited his maternal grandparents in Cyclone, they didn't have indoor plumbing.
“If you take anything from this,” Justice said, “dream your biggest dream and don't let anybody convince you that you can't do it.”
What are the chances, he asked, that the son of someone who grew up in Cyclone, ate canned pears, and went out to the chicken coop to get the eggs would grow up to be governor?
“What are the chances ... of her being first lady and me being governor?
“And you can do it too.
“Don't let anybody ever tell you that you're not the best of the best,” he emphasized.
“When I went through the door of the governor's office, West Virginia was in tough shape.”
People in other states didn't think much of West Virginians, that maybe they weren't the smartest people, he said.
“I made it my quest to make them think how great we are.
“We know how great we are and now they know how great we are.
“Now, I'm kind of rubbing their nose in it,” he joked with the students.
Cathy Justice echoed her husband's words.
“There's nothing you can't accomplish,” she emphasized.
She told the students if they ever make a field trip to Charleston, she and her husband “would make it fun.”
All the students had the opportunity to meet the Justices as well as Babydog and had their class photos made with them.
