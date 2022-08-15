Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette and Kanawha counties on Monday due to excessive rainfall that occurred overnight causing flooding that damaged over 100 homes, bridges and roads.
The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages and disruption to potable water systems.
Over 20 people had to be rescued from their homes.
As part of the State of Emergency declaration, the governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to the event to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs and aid residents in need of assistance.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.
