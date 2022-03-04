One unintended consequence of the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine could give West Virginia coal a huge boost.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday that coal is already in more demand in Europe to help backfill energy needs but “we would gladly give that up in a second if things would stop and the Ukrainian people would be free.”
Justice said thermal (steam) coal used in power plants is needed to export to areas in Europe that will feel the impact of those sanctions against Russia, including those banning coal from that country.
Steam coal prices are usually between $35 to $60 a metric ton, he said, but the cost of a metric ton headed to our ports and then to Europe two days ago hit $450.
“Last night, it dropped to $100,” he added, but those “radical” swings will be expected. “There is opportunity within our state for helping our coal companies and miners…”
It is an opportunity, though, that is coming with a price no one wants to pay, or should pay, he said.
“It is tragic.”
Justice said Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine, killing civilians, including babies and women indiscriminately, Justice said. Putin’s military also attacked a nuclear plant, which could have caused a catastrophe all across Europe.
“What are we going to do?” he said. “What are we going to combat him with?”
Energy has been “weaponized” and Putin is “standing there with a tank, loaded and ready to go,” and threatening a nuclear attack as well.
Sanctions are being used as a possible way to stop the invasion, but that leaves European nations needing energy resources.
“People are seeking and really needing our coal,” Justice said.
No one wants the invasion, but “I am happy we will have coal miners working and they will work with the highest wages,” he said. “We should be proud of our natural resources. That will help the world.”
The impact on the state will be huge, he added.
“There is nothing better than coal mining jobs,” Justice said. “The multiplier effect is enormous in what it brings to the state of West Virginia.”
According to a 2018 study by West Virginia University, each coal mining job has a multiplier effect of 2.25, based on the 13,200 coal mining jobs in 2017 generating an additional 16,500 jobs in the state economy.
“I have said all along we don’t want to forget coal,” Justice said. “We want to embrace all alternatives … Renewables just can’t take over. I am an all-encompassing energy guy because I really believe it is frivolous to think that these alternatives can control the day today. They can’t. There is no way they can.”
Justice said fossil fuel energy is “going to be here for a while” and “we have to have our fossil fuels today.”
A strong coal market will get people back to work, he said, but “we would all trade it in a second (to free Ukraine from the clutches of Putin).”
