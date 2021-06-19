Gov. Jim Justice is calling the West Virginia Legislature into special session Thursday to consider appropriating more than $250 million for various projects.
Justice issued the proclamation Friday. He also listed his priorities, including work at several West Virginia State Parks.
State law requires 50 percent of any budget surplus in any new fiscal year to be placed in the Rainy Day Fund.
Lawmakers met earlier this month to approve the transfer of $150 million for road maintenance projects across the state.