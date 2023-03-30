Gov. Jim Justice dealt with dozens of bills during a deadline signing blitz. One that troubled him was a bill allowing greater latitude for high school athletes to transfer.
“It’s a really tough call, is it not?” Justice said in response to a MetroNews question about the transfer bill during a Wednesday news briefing.
