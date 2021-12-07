Gov. Jim Justice will join officials in Clarksburg on Tuesday to announce the launch of a new student-powered opioid and substance misuse prevention program.
The program is the first of its kind, created through a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
The governor will be hand at the Harrison County Board of Education office at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the announcement of the first three state schools to implement the program.
Also in attendance will be Desirae Vasquez, Hazelden Betty Ford director of professional education and continuum solutions programming; Joe Boczek, executive director of WV Game Changers; and Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.