Gov. Jim Justice will join with other officials today, March 28, at 11 a.m., in the baggage claim area of West Virginia International Yeager Airport to announce a new airline partnership between the state and West Virginia International Yeager Airport to connect CRW to new cities.
Gov. Justice to announce new airline partnership to build connections
