Gov. Justice presents custom-outfitted truck to Beckley healthcare worker through "Do it for Babydog" Vaccination Sweepstakes

A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime when Gov. Jim Justice presented him with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Paul Swartz was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that he was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.
Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.
Megan Landsberg was also announced as a truck winner. Landsberg works as an adjunct professor of music at Marietta College in Ohio, but lives across the border in Vienna, West Virginia.
In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Other area winners were:
College Scholarship Winners
Cheylan Cummings, Gary
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Ronald Richards, Minden
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
Patricia McCoy, Oceana
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Jo Flynn, Craigsville
Ernest Johnson, Edmond
Angela Lovejoy, Powellton