Gov. Jim Justice on Monday joined leaders with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center.
The 9,500-square-foot educational facility, located at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area in Alum Creek, features wildlife displays and nature exhibits.
The center will be open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting June 7. Admission is free.
The Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center has five main areas.
● An entrance area will introduce visitors to the WVDNR and Forks of Coal State Natural Area.
● A 1,500-gallon aquarium and reptile and amphibian tanks will let visitors see native warm water fish, reptiles, and amphibians.
● A wildlife management area featuring mounted animals will highlight extirpated wildlife that have been successfully restored in West Virginia. The state’s natural resource management success stories include the restoration of several important game species, including white-tailed deer, black bear, wild turkey, and, most recently, elk.
● A habitat management area will show visitors how the WVDNR manages various habitats for wildlife.
● A wildlife observation area will feature a honeybee hive and birdwatching stations.
In addition to wildlife exhibits, the center features educational space, an amphitheater, and hiking trails.
The center will be managed by the WVDNR and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation, which was instrumental in the creation of the exhibits. They received a nearly $1 million grant from the Abandoned Mine Lands program, administered through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.