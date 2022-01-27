CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice reviewed the “rocketship ride” of success the state has seen in recent years and laid out plans for several new initiatives in his State of the State address Thursday night.
The annual speech was set for Jan. 12 but delayed because the governor had contracted Covid.
“I really don’t have any idea how all the people around me all the time and none tested positive,” he said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Justice held a moment of silence for the 5,697 West Virginia residents who have died from Covid since the pandemic began.
But the thrust of the evening was about progress already made and progress coming.
“It is an incredible time to be a West Virginian,” he said,
Justice said he promised a “rocketship ride” and that is what has happened and it is “absolutely real now.”
That includes a financial surplus, a record low unemployment rate, more and better roads, tourism has “exploded” and “for the first time” in a long time people are moving into the state as businesses are expanding and people are wanting to live here.
Justice highlighted recent major economic development news related to Nucor Corporation selecting Mason County as the location for a sheet steel mill, a record investment that will exceed $2.7 billion, as well as GreenPower, a company that will make electric school buses in Kanawha County.
The companies will mean hundreds of new jobs.
“What we have done with our roads in the state of West Virginia is off the charts,” he said, adding that 1,000 road projects were on the agenda and major projects like Corridor H and the Coalfields Expressway need to be finished and all efforts will be made to see that happens.
Not only that, he said, the state no longer has a deficit.
Justice said the previous $3.5 million debt is now gone.
“The deficit has been completely eliminated and we have a positive surplus of $57 million,” he said, and the state will have a flat budget and “no need for the rainy day fund or to grow government.”
He wants to see a 5 percent pay raise for all state employees this year, but the money to pay for that will come from the surplus.
Justice also said that, with a $1 billion program being put into place, broadband is finally on the way to see the state “crawl out of the dark ages” and put everyone in a better position to bring in more businesses and help the ones already here.
Several initiatives are on the table for this year, he said, including a new state lab for the medical examiner, state police and agriculture.
“We absolutely need a new lab and need it bad,” he said, adding that American Rescue Plan (ARP) money can help pay for it. “Let’s move forward and get this done.”
He also wants to solicit ideas on how to spend ARP funding.
“We need to manage those dollars in the very best way possible,” he said.
Justice wants a renewed effort to fight illegal drugs, especially fentanyl.
“It is killing people,” he said, and he wants tougher penalties for people coming into the state peddling drugs.
He is also directing the state Homeland Security office to “do everything in their power to communicate” with other states from here to the southern border to do all they can to stop the surge of fentanyl into the country.
On the education front, he wants the state to cover the cost of college classes for high school students.
“We need to encourage more students to go on with their education,” he said.
Justice also wants to require computer programming and coding classes in public schools.
Expressing no tolerance for students abused by school staff, he wants harsher penalties for those convicted.
“I want to make penalties for any school employee who abuses a student so tough they will know I am sitting on their chest, and that’s bad,” he said, referring to his ample weight.
Hungry people in the state also got his attention, with support of food banks.
“We need to fund food banks and do everything we can do to make sure we don’t have West Virginians go hungry,” he said.
Housing is become an issue in the state with the growth, he said, and a plan is in the works to give incentives in the form of tax credits to builders to urge them “to go out and build homes.”
Justice also praised his pandemic team, Dr. Clay Marsh, retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Dr. Ayne Amjad and Bill Crouch, for “pushing the right buttons over and over again” to help the state through the continuing Covid surges.
Justice had high praise for the National Guard as well and all the work they have done and continue to do, from the 2016 floods to the current Covid crisis, helping out in state hospitals that are facing capacity issues and staffing shortages.
Justice may have saved the best for last in his address.
Calling his famous dog, Babydog, to the podium, he said, “This has been the year of Babydog,” the English bulldog who became the centerpiece for the Covid vaccine sweepstakes program to encourage residents to get vaccinated.
Justice said West Virginia has been maligned and ridiculed but is now finally being recognized as the “diamond in the rough” he has always known it is.
He picked up Babydog, turned her to where her backside faced the camera, and said:
“Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there (who have badmouthed the state) to kiss her hind end.”