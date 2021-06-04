Gov. Justice calling special session to seek $150 million for road maintenance projects

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice is calling a legislative special session for Monday to ask for support in appropriating another $150 million for road maintenance projects around the state.
The session will also be held to appropriate federal Covid dollars.
“We are pushing $400 million in surplus,” he said, referring to the surplus during this fiscal year which ends June 30 and was boosted by the May 17 tax deadline.
The money for roads will come from that surplus.
Justice said a total of 402 primarily maintenance projects are on the agenda with the road money, including 742 miles of pavement and work on 40 bridges.
“This will really help us to continue on the pathway we have been on to do more and more to make our roads better and better,” he said. “I am very, very hopeful all our legislators will be joining me.”
Justice said all 55 counties will have projects.
“We tried to make this as fair as we can make it,” he said, adding that it will bring jobs and opportunities and help bring people into the state.
The session will take place during the regularly scheduled interims, which are set for Sunday through Tuesday.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said Thursday he will support the Governor’s plan for the roads.
During the briefing, Justice also announced a name for the vaccination incentive lottery.
It is called “Do It for Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life,” using Justice’s bulldog as a mascot of sorts.
“If you can’t do it for yourself and you can’t do it for your family, then do it for Babydog,” he said. “If you don’t get vaccinated not only are you missing an opportunity to do great stuff for yourself and your loved ones, but you will also miss out on the opportunity to win big.”
The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.
The drawings will start June 20 and include a $1 million winner, with a drawing each week following that will also include giving away $1 million among other prizes.
It will end on Aug. 4 with a drawing for the grand prizes.
Justice wants to see at least 65 percent of the state’s eligible population (at least 12 years old) vaccinated by June. 20
“I absolutely want every single person to get vaccinated,” Justice said. “You can help us stop this killer, but you have to get it done and get it done right now.”
West Virginians who have been fully vaccinated can begin registering for the giveaway Friday evening after additional details on how to register will be announced by press release.