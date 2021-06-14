Thirty projects around West Virginia, including eight from southern West Virginia, are sharing $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds.
These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.
These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security’s Division of Administrative Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
• Fayette County Commission, $110,500
• Greenbrier County Commission, $260,000
• McDowell County Commission, $125,000
• Mercer County Commission, $287,500
• Nicholas County Commission, $89,500
• Raleigh County Commission, $145,000
• Summers County Commission, $115,000
• Wyoming County Commission, $130,000