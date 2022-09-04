Goodwill Industries conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new location in the Lester Square shopping center on Sept. 1.
Meghan Diehl, communications director for Goodwill, said the new location will not only provide another retail thrift store in the area, but will also serve as another access point for the vast array of services that Goodwill offers to the most vulnerable people in the community. Pathways to employment for the homeless, accommodations for the disabled and educational advancement are just a few of the benefits Diehl said Goodwill brings to the area.
"We've been very intentional in our desire to expand our footprint into Raleigh County," Diehl said of the new store. "We've had great success with our Beckley store so we were thinking of where to put the next one to offer similar services to the community, and Lester Square just seemed like a prime location to do that."
In addition to the popular retail thrift shopping options that Goodwill provides, their mission has a wider breadth in scope than mere commerce.
Diehl said Goodwill offers pathways for training, education and advancement for people who traditionally have had trouble maintaining gainful employment due to a variety of factors such as physical or cognitive disabilities, past incarceration, lack of a physical address or even just an extended absence from the workforce.
"That's what we do, we help those individuals," Diehl said. "We hear so many people say that we were the first person to even give them a chance. That's our mission."
Diehl said Goodwill also assists employees in purchasing vehicles, matching their down payments and reimbursing interest payments for those employed more than 90 days.
In addition to its thrift store locations, Goodwill also provides the community with select business services such as janitorial staffing, maintenance services and even landscaping opportunities.
Another service it brings to the community, Diehl said, is educational advancement in partnership with many of the community colleges in the area. One such program is Snap To Success, a program which Diehl described as "available for those who aren't our employees; the only prerequisite is that someone in your household receive SNAP benefits.
"It's all about finding the barriers that people face and then addressing those," Diehl reiterated. "We want to be a dedicated part of this community. This is our 16th retail store location in a 20-county area. We want to be entrenched in the Raleigh County/Sophia area."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.