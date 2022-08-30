Goodwill Industries will be opening the doors to its new location in Sophia, its 16th store location in the Kanawha Valley, at 9 a.m., Thursday.
“At Goodwill, we empower through employment,”” said said Megan Diehl, director of marketing and communications in a press release. “Our mission remains unyielding, and as we continue to expand our reach, we will assist additional West Virginians with employment and training through our programs.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Raleigh Co. with our new location in Sophia,” she said in the release.
The Sophia location will have a spacious, modern atmosphere accompanied by innovative technology and color-coded signage. The Grand Opening celebration will feature complimentary coffee in the morning and ice cream in the afternoon.
The new store is at Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sophia. Other stores in the Kanawha Valley are Beckley, Bluefield, Cross Lanes, Elkview, Madison, Ripley, Teays Valley, Charleston, Kanawha City, Summersville, St. Albans, Vienna, Parkersburg, Oak Hill and Fairlea.
