The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers would like to remind everyone to say Rob’s name.
Staff Sgt. Rob Cunningham, whose mother never called him Robert, was a National Guardsman who died a hero on July 12, 2018. When his mother, Terry, spoke about Rob last November during the “Honor and Remember” celebration at City National Bank in Rainelle, she discussed the concept of “dying two deaths.” The first is the physical death. The second death is when people stop saying the name of the person who died.
It has been 1,151 days since Rob sacrificed his life for his country. In that time, some 3,000 additional mothers and fathers across the nation have experienced the unenviable pride that accompanies the receipt of a Gold Star.
Each star represents the name of an American service man or woman who has paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. It is left to regular civilians to do their part and not allow these heroes to die a second death. So on Saturday, at the “Living Memorial” apple tree dedication, the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and LZ Rainelle invite one and all to join with them in saying their names – all of their names.
“The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has partnered with us,” Shirley White, Gold Star Mother and chair of the Living Memorial, told The Register-Herald. “About two years ago, they (WVDA) decided that there’s not enough apple trees in West Virginia.
“They (WVDA) saw what we were trying to do – our goal is to have one of these orchards in every county,” White continued. “So they came up with the funding for us to do three orchards this year.
“Hopefully they’ll fund us again next year,” White added with a laugh.
The Greenbrier County Orchard is located at the intersection of Sims Road and 3290 Tincher Road, and it is the fifth “Living Memorial” orchard in the state. On Wednesday, students from Greenbrier West High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program spent the morning planting 55 trees.
“I cannot do anything but rave about these kids,” White noted. “They were fabulous.”
W.Va. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin – who will be leading the dedication ceremony’s opening prayer at 2 p.m. – agreed with White, saying, “It’s really wonderful to see young people honoring sacred service, and I look forward to thanking them in person on Saturday.”
Guest speakers at the ceremony will be Del. Todd Longanacre, himself a retired military veteran who served with distinction during several combat deployments, and W.Va. Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. Additional speakers include Greenbrier West High School Principal Amy Robertson, and President of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Terry Cunningham (Rob’s mom). Shirley White will also be speaking during the celebration.
The Greenbrier County Orchard will feature 11 different varieties of apples which are native to West Virginia, White explained, with the 55 trees representing the state’s 55 counties.
“Aside from all of the counties, these ‘Living Memorials’ are being planted to honor post-9/11 military deaths,” White said. “We want our children – post 9/11 – to be remembered.”
“There are monuments for Vietnam, there are monuments for the Korean War,” White added. “We don’t want to take anything away from that, but we also want our children to be remembered.”
White further explained that the Greenbrier West High School FFA program will have unlimited access to the orchard, with the apples being used for educational opportunities and future community-based fundraising.
“If they want to make apple butter or sell apples – whatever they (FFA students) want to do,” White noted through another laugh. “That’s going to be their job.”
The property on which the orchard has been planted was provided to the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers by Rainelle resident Bob Ingram, who, aside from spending the morning with the FFA students, celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday.
Emma Michelinie, with LZ Rainelle, told The Register-Herald, “We celebrated! The culinary class at Greenbrier West baked cupcakes. It was amazing that it turned out today (Wednesday) was his birthday.”
According to Michelinie, it took approximately six months to prepare the property for planting.
“We had such a quick reaction and everybody helping to move it in the right direction, I’d say it went very well and very quickly,” Michelinie said. “And now we’re going to represent Greenbrier County.”
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with the “Posting of Colors” by the Greenbrier West JROTC. After Saturday’s dedication ceremony, the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and LZ Rainelle will begin preparations for this year’s “Honor and Remember” celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12.
In the meantime, the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers would like to remind everyone to say their names – all of their names.
