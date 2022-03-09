The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has awarded the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers a $24,000 grant for Living Memorials projects, according to a department press release.
Living Memorials are places for Gold Star Families to gather and remember loved ones lost in the line of duty. The grant was issued under the WVDA Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Program.
Under the agreement, the Gold Star Mothers will plant legacy orchards to be harvested for local community members. The WVDA will conduct pruning and grafting workshops, as well as orchard management training in collaboration with the Gold Star Mothers.
The Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program was developed to provide funding to organizations around the state who work directly with or provide support to law enforcement, fire fighters, emergency medical service, first responders, veterans, active-duty military, and/or their spouses and family within an agricultural capacity.
For more information, contact Crescent Gallagher cgallagher@wvda.us 304-558-3708.