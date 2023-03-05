lewisburg, w.va. – A vice president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) now has one more honor to add to her growing list of accolades.
Drema Hill, Ph.D., MSP, the school’s vice president for community engagement and development, was inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s Health Care Hall of Fame on Feb. 21 during a Charleston, W.Va., reception.
The magazine’s annual Health Care Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in West Virginia’s health care industry and supporting industries. Inductees include doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, educators, researchers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Hill has more than three decades of experience in public health leadership. She joined WVSOM in 2016 and became one of the school’s seven vice presidents in 2019. Hill oversees the school’s Center for Rural and Community Health.
new york
Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work. Amazon’s real estate chief John Schoettler said in a statement that the Seattle-based company is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in northern Virginia. He says the company has already hired more than 8,000 employees and will welcome them to the Met Park campus, the first phase of development, when it opens this June. The company says it still plans to bring 25,000 workers to the area when the entire project is completed. State and local officials say the company has not been given any incentive money.
dearborn, mich.
Ford says it will increase production of six models through the year as the company and the auto
industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and the Maverick small pickup.
Also slated for production increases are the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans.
charleston, w.va.
Commercial red meat production during January in West Virginia totaled 1,100,000 pounds, up 26 percent from January 2022.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,566,000 pounds live weight, up 20 percent from January 2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,400 head, up 200 head from the previous year. The average live weight was up 25 pounds from the previous year, at 1,128 pounds.
Commercial calf slaughter was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
