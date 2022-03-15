A Glen White man pleaded guilty before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to two counts of residential burglary, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Tuesday.
Nicholas Demetria Riley, 29, of Glen White, was arrested on Feb. 2, following an investigation by Raleigh Sheriff’s Detective R.S. Queen.
According to the criminal complaint, Riley told Queen that he kicked in the front door of a house at 280 Robinson St. in Glen White and entered the residence. Once inside, he stole a 43-inch Samsung Smart TV, valued at around $500.
He then “left down the street.”
Queen stated in the complaint that the television was discovered at 200 Brooklyn St. in Glen White, in Riley’s possession. The owner identified the TV, and it was returned.
According to a second criminal complaint, Riley told Queen that he had entered an outbuilding at 103 Joshua Lane in Glen White and stole a Craftsman leaf blower, valued at around $200, and then “staged” it close to Carver Circle Sign in Glen White.
When police went to recover the Craftsman blower, they also found a Campbell Hausfeld 250 mph portable air compressor, valued at about $300. Riley admitted to stealing both, according to the complaint.
The owner of the two items told police that a lock on the outside of the outbuilding had been broken during the burglary.
Raleigh Sheriff’s deputies had received numerous reports of burglaries at Glen White, authorities reported.
As part of his agreement with Hatfield, Riley waived a pre-sentence investigative report and forfeited the right to ask for an alternative sentence.
Kirkpatrick sentenced Riley to serve two to 30 years in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections. The sentences will run consecutively.