A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
According to statements made in court, Lawrence Lee Hart, 61, of Glen Daniel, contacted another user on a dating app on Oct. 1, 2021. Hart was told that the girl was 13 years old and located in Beckley. After learning the girl’s age and that she was a virgin, Hart offered to teach her about sex. Over the next month, Hart engaged in extensive text and phone conversations with the girl during which he instructed her on masturbation, oral sex, and sexual intercourse. He also asked her to send him a sexually explicit image of herself and sent sexually explicit photographs of himself.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Hart was arrested when he went to meet the minor to engage in sexual activity.
Hart faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.