West Virginia Supreme Court justices heard a financial dispute between the homeowners association at Glade Springs Village and a development company owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The dispute is over whether Justice Holdings, one of dozens of companies owned by the governor and his family, should have been paying the same property assessments as other homeowners.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/25/glade-springs-homeowners-and-justice-holdings-face-off-at-supreme-court/
