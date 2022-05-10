A conference at Glade Springs this week headlines the focus by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on National Prevention Week (NPW), raising awareness on the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.
The Science of Prevention Conference will be Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, at the Resort at Glade Springs, featuring keynote speaker Tahnee Bryant, BBH program manager and the state’s National Prevention Network representative. For more information, visit https://muprevention.org/2022-spring-prevention-conference/
“Prevention is an integral part of the behavioral health continuum of care,” said Christina Mullins, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, in a press release. “Throughout the state, certified prevention specialists work with community partners to strengthen communities and reduce risks related to substance misuse and substance use disorder. This work is critical to build resilience and help break the cycle of substance use.”
West Virginia’s commemoration of NPW includes a proclamation from Gov. Jim Justice, resource sharing on effective substance use prevention and mental health promotion, and a webinar.
On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the “Listening to WV Youth” webinar will have highlights from focus groups of youth ages 15-20. It was funded through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Partnerships for Success grant. To sign up, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtualprevention-learning-series-tickets-115528800753.