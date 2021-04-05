CHARLESTON — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting "Health Care Heroes" statewide Saturday, where they will set up cookie booths outside hospitals.
Community members are encouraged to stop by to purchase cookies to donate to health care workers, as well as for themselves.
The following area hospitals are partnering on this event. Some will have cookie booths located on-site, while others have them on nearby properties.
April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center. This cookie booth will be between Sheetz and Walmart.
April 10 from noon to 2 p.m. — Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Road, Beckley. This cookie booth will be on-site.