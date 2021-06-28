OAK HILL — Hailey Smith's adrenaline levels spiked a little on Monday as the 2021 GIRL Fest kicked off in earnest at ACE Adventure Resort.
Smith, a member of Girl Scout Troop 38317 of Hurricane, was among the Girl Scouts who navigated the new-in-2021 aerial adventure park at ACE as part of their morning activities Monday. While Smith enjoyed her jaunt on the aerial park set-up, she expects the excitement level to ratchet up another notch or two later this week when she embraces another of the outdoor adventure activities planned at ACE for 370 adult leaders and scouts in grades four-and-above from 17 states through Thursday of this week.
"It was really fun," Smith said of her time maneuvering through the aerial adventure park. "I had lots of fun, but it was also very, very scary.
"It's definitely worth it."
The aerial park debuted in April, according to ACE outdoor adventure guide Levi Moore. He said it's still a relatively new offering to resort visitors, and about 500 guests have participated so far. The attraction has three levels — the highest is 45 feet above ground — and features spiral staircase ladders, steps and various obstacles for participants to overcome while safely harnessed in.
After she planted herself firmly on terra firma again and drank some water to cool down on an already hot Monday, Smith was anticipating another of this week's adventures. "I'm definitely (looking forward) to the long zip," she said. "I've never done anything like that. I'm excited and nervous for the long zip."
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting the 2021 GIRL Fest, which allows participants the chance to enjoy outdoor adventure, as well as learn about conservation, conduct research and collect data from nature. Not only are several days of rafting, climbing, kayaking, zip lining, racing through a mud obstacle challenge course, rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding and more in the offing, the week also gives the scouts and their leaders various learning opportunities.
GIRL Fest occurs every two years. Beth Casey, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council, says this week's event has extra importance.
"This year is actually really special because of Covid," she said. "For many of the girls and their adult volunteers, this is the first time they've been able to be together with a Girl Scout group.
"It's been really special to see girls from across the country ... do some exciting things."
Besides high adventure fun, participants will also have multiple chances this week to exercise their brain power, Casey said, with hands-on activities which focus on environmental stewardship. "We're mixing in some fun, educational things into the high adventure."
Programming for the week includes ceremonies, socials, award work, service projects and more. Girls will study nature as part of the "Think Like a Citizen Scientist" Journey; learn how to conduct stewardship and survivorship as part of "Trail Blazer Membership Pin" activities; and learn how to plant trees and contribute to conservation efforts as part of the "Tree Promise Service Project," a nationwide effort to plant 5 million trees across America in five years.
Smith, who has been involved in scouting for about three years, and her fellow troop members are not in Fayette County simply for the thrills this week. "I mostly want to learn something," she said. "Girl Scouts is all about learning life skills."
Haynes Mansfield, marketing director for ACE Adventure Resort, said officials and employees welcome groups such as the Girl Scouts to the resort. And, besides offering services to the customer, such visits help stimulate the local economy, he said. "From a business perspective, it's very, very helpful," Mansfield said. "We are going to double our numbers pretty easily throughout the week for most things by having (this group)."
The sprawling ACE property will give scouts ample opportunities through the week, he said. And festival grounds constructed mainly for the resort's Mountain Music Festival are available for use by the Girl Scouts, as well as exclusive camping opportunities, dining options, and general activities on the festival grounds.
All the while, the usual resort visitors will come and go and enjoy themselves, too, Mansfield noted. "Because we're a 1,500-acre resort and because the water park is five acres and growing, it's easy to come in and cater to an individual group's needs ... without overlapping in a way that takes away from their experience and takes away from the public's."
His prediction for the Girl Scouts? "A very fun week, for sure."
The event is expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $465,863 for the local area with lodging, meals and additional programming, according to a pre-event press release.
For more on the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, visit https://www.bdgsc.org/.
