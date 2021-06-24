OAK HILL — Hundreds of Girl Scouts from across the country are converging at ACE Adventure Resort for a week of rafting, climbing, kayaking, zip lining, racing through mud and much more.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting the 2021 GIRL Fest, a weeklong event where girls enjoy outdoor adventure, as well as learn about conservation, conduct research and collect data from nature. Approximately 380 participants from 17 states will call ACE Adventure Resort home Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1.
"Not only is GIRL Fest an opportunity for Girl Scouts from all over the United States to meet others and have some high-adventure fun, but it's also a time for them to learn about the outdoors, how they contribute to making the world a better place," said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.
Activities for the week include whitewater rafting, zip lining, trekking through a mud obstacle challenge course, rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, climbing waterpark inflatables and kayaking, as well as other outdoor activities.
Programming for the week includes ceremonies, socials, award work, service projects and more. Girls will learn how to study nature as part of the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey; how to conduct stewardship and survivorship as part of the Trail Blazer Membership Pin Activities; and how to plant trees and contribute to conservation efforts as part of the Tree Promise Service Project, which is a nationwide effort to plan 5 million trees across America in five years.
The event generates an estimated economic impact of $465,863 for the local area including the lodging, meals and additional programming.
GIRL Fest is just one of many adventures that Girl Scouts can enjoy as part of the organization.
Working in partnership with nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, call 1-800-756-7616 or visit the council’s website at www.bdgsc.org. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide.