Girl Scouts of Raleigh County will be hosting Camp Segun at Little Beaver State Park on July 5 through July 9, from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Camp Segun is open to girls entering Kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is Camp Segun Investigators, building activities around C.S.I.- style invesitagations between hiking, fishing canoeing and archery activities.
The camp fee is $55 for registered Girl Scouts and $80 for non-registered Girl Scouts. The fee covers camp t-shirt, badge, patch and other camp supplies.
Campers must be registered in advance. The last day to register is June 19.
If you are interested in registering or have any questions, contact Bettie Worley at ralcoserviceunit@yahoo.com.