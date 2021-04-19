CHARLESTON — Several Girl Scouts from this region were among those receiving the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level.
The following Cadettes earned the Silver Award:
Madlyn Sears Barker, White Sulphur Springs
Emma Angell, Jumping Branch
Kaitlyn Ronat, Jumping Branch
The following Juniors earned the Bronze Award:
Iris Huffman, White Sulphur Springs
Ember Huffman, White Sulphur Springs
Luna Huffman, White Sulphur Springs
Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.
“Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.