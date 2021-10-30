CHARLESTON — Several Girl Scouts from this region have received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level.
The following Cadettes earned the Silver Award:
Emmie McMillion- Lewisburg
Katherine Morris- Summersville
Radisson Norman- Lewisville
Jenna Williams- Summersville
The following Juniors earned the Bronze Award:
Kendall Hickman- Craigsville
Rhiannon Hileman- Craigsville
Cadence Knop- Cool Ridge
Matilda Rodebaugh- Craigsville
Khloe Vance- Panther
Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.
“Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://www.bdgsc.org.
About the Girl Scout Silver Award
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, gives girls the chance to show that they are a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving their community. Earning the award puts them among an exceptional group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.
About the Girl Scout Bronze Award
The Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn, gives girls the chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference.
About Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership organization for girls, with 2.7 million girl and adult members worldwide. Working in partnership with nearly 2,500 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or support, visit www.bdgsc.org or call1-800-756-7616.