Several Girl Scouts recently received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level.
Cadette Dalya Hasan of Beckley earned the Silver Award.
Juniors Anya Olson of Lewisburg, Alice Clendenin of Lewisburg, Ali Boggs of Caldwell, Adrianna Frazier of Lewisburg, Natalie Hoover of Lewisburg, Marley Hopson of Lewisburg, Mallory Frye of Lewisburg, Caroline Hancock of Caldwell and Eliza Hardiman of Caldwell earned the Bronze Award.
Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.