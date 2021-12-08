The Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge 2021 has begun – and the Girl Scout Troop #10255 has accepted the challenge.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, the troop will donate toys and clothes to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
The troop chose the Angel Tree Program to donate to because its members wanted to support a local girl just like them.
They chose a girl off the Angel Tree at the Crossroads Mall and used their cookie money to shop and buy the items on the list.
One line in the Girl Scout Promise is “to make the world a better place.” Girl Scouts of Raleigh County are doing this one troop at a time this Christmas season.
Troop #10255 challenges Troop #10424 to the Christmas Giving Challenge. The event will be held at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.
A total of four troops are participating from the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County Service Unit. Each troop is challenged with giving. It is their choice what organization to give to and what to give.
Along with their donation each troop will give a gift to the troop they are challenging.
For more information about the Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge or how you can be involved email Molly Williams at mcwilliams01@gmail.com.
For information on how to join Girl Scouts visit www.bdgsc.org or email Stacie Bolen at Stacie.bolen@bdgsc.org.