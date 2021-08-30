Ginseng deep-rooted in Appalachian culture

For generations, wild ginseng has been an ingredient in medicinal folklore and a deep-rooted tradition in Appalachian culture.
Ginseng season kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 1, and runs through Nov. 30.
West Virginia 'seng diggers have been looking to make money from the golden root for nearly 200 years.
It has been used for centuries in North America and Asia for its purported medicinal properties.
According to traditional folklore, ginseng roots are used in teas, soups, and medicines to treat sickness, increase vitality, relieve mental and physical fatigue, and prolong life. In China, the roots are also reportedly chewed.
A native plant of West Virginia, ginseng grows in all 55 counties and is more prevalent in cool, moist forests.
The perennial herb is valued for its large, gold-colored, fleshy roots that grow from two to six inches in length.
Ginseng must be at least five years old and the berries bright red before the plant can be legally harvested, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
The plant must have at least three prongs and 15 leaflets, with berries that are bright red. Fewer prongs or berries that are not bright red indicate the plant is not mature enough for harvesting.
It is illegal to dig a plant that is not at least five years old.
The plant’s age can be determined in two ways. One is by looking at the base of the plant stem, where bud scars occur.
A five-year-old ginseng root will have at least four scars.
The first year, the root does not produce a scar.
The other way to tell how old it is without disturbing the root system is by looking at the leaf sections at the top of the plant. It will have at least three prongs.
Diggers are required to replant the seeds of wild ginseng where the plants are harvested, according to state code. The seeds should be planted at least one inch down.
Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to reproduce.
When diggers take a ginseng root too early, its flowers cannot ripen into seed-bearing berries. Without the seeds, the plant cannot produce a new generation.
Ginseng is slow growing; the seeds take two years to germinate.
Plants need five years or more to mature and reproduce. The plant produces a stalk that blooms in midsummer and produces berries that ripen into a bright red. Each mature berry contains one to three seeds.
The Division of Forestry has seen an increase of ginseng violations in recent years.
Responsible diggers replant seeds and harvest at the right time in order to protect the plant's future.
The plant’s slow growth, increasing commercial demand, and shrinking habitat have led to ginseng being listed as an endangered species.
Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
Currently, national forests based in West Virginia still allow ginseng hunters who have purchased current permits to dig on designated national forest lands.
This year, however, other national forests have found their ginseng populations too depleted to allow sustainable harvesting. The U.S. Forest Service announced that in 2021, no ginseng permits will be issued for North Carolina’s Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests and the Cherokee National Forest.
The herb’s decline is attributed to poaching, over-harvesting, and harvesting without planting seeds to produce a new crop.
Possessing ginseng out of season is a criminal offense, according to state law.
Ginseng hunters must also have written permission from the landowner to dig on the property, and this must be in the hunter’s possession while digging, based on state law.
Digging ginseng in state forests, state parks, or other state-owned lands is illegal in West Virginia.
The law requires all diggers to provide a government-issued photo identification to sell ginseng to a registered dealer.
Ginseng dealers must register with the West Virginia Division of Forestry to get a permit.
Requirements for the export of wild ginseng are established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Diggers have until March 31 to sell to a registered West Virginia ginseng dealer or have roots weight-receipted at one of the Division of Forestry's weigh stations.
A weight receipt is a record of the ginseng dug during the current year and the individual who wants to hold it over to the next digging/buying season.
Regulations also prohibit possession of ginseng roots from April 1 through Aug. 31 without a weight-receipt from the state Division of Forestry.
The law requires all diggers to provide a government-issued photo identification to sell ginseng to a registered dealer. Fines range from $500 up to $1,000 for a first offense and $1,000 up to $2,000 for multiple offenses.
For more information, visit the Division of Forestry website at wvforestry.com/ginseng-program. The site includes resources such as lists of West Virginia ginseng dealers and weigh stations.