Gift of equipment accelerates trail-building in Beckley area

Trail-building equipment provided through the Beckley Area Foundation
is accelerating recreational trail maintenance and construction in the
Beckley area, according to city trail specialist Gary Morefield.
Morefield said the new equipment – which includes specialized tools and
two trailers – is being used to help maintain and extend trails
developed by the City of Beckley.
"We're saving time and energy, thanks to this gift from the BAF,"
Morefield said during a break in construction.
"This equipment is helping us scout and open routes faster, and it
makes hauling tools into remote areas a lot easier."
The city's first recreational trail specialist, Morefield has
spearheaded the construction of more than 30 miles of trail across the
region over the last decade. He is working to extend trails along the
gorge of the Piney Creek in cooperation with the National Park
Service.
"The new Piney Creek trails will link Beckley with the national park
near Prince, and, in some places, the trails extend miles away from
easily accessible areas," Morefield said.
The trail system has helped attract residents to the Beckley area, according to a press release written on behalf of BAF, and
has encouraged hiking, biking, and sight-seeing in the region – notably
near the city's YMCA Soccer Complex and at the historic ruins of the
Alfred Beckley Mill on Piney Creek.
"Hiking and biking are growing rapidly in Beckey. A trail counter we
placed on the northern section of the Grey Flat Trail logged more than
1,300 users in May alone," Morefield said in the release.
"The trails attract more users every year, and I'm sure we'll see even
more return on this investment as the region develops.
Dena Cushman, executive director of the Beckley Area Foundation, said
the community trail initiative is one of the most exciting programs
the foundation supports.
"The trails are having a measurable, multi-layered positive impact on
the region," Cushman said.
"They've created more outdoor recreation opportunities for area
residents and people employed in the community, and they're also
attracting tourists and more investment in the region."