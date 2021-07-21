Gift of equipment accelerates trail-building in Beckley area

Gary Morefield displays some of the trail-building equipment upon which the City of Beckley now relies. Submitted photo.

Trail-building equipment provided through the Beckley Area Foundation

is accelerating recreational trail maintenance and construction in the

Beckley area, according to city trail specialist Gary Morefield.

Morefield said the new equipment – which includes specialized tools and

two trailers – is being used to help maintain and extend trails

developed by the City of Beckley.

"We're saving time and energy, thanks to this gift from the BAF,"

Morefield said during a break in construction.

"This equipment is helping us scout and open routes faster, and it

makes hauling tools into remote areas a lot easier."

The city's first recreational trail specialist, Morefield has

spearheaded the construction of more than 30 miles of trail across the

region over the last decade. He is working to extend trails along the

gorge of the Piney Creek in cooperation with the National Park

Service.

"The new Piney Creek trails will link Beckley with the national park

near Prince, and, in some places, the trails extend miles away from

easily accessible areas," Morefield said.

The trail system has helped attract residents to the Beckley area, according to a press release written on behalf of BAF, and

has encouraged hiking, biking, and sight-seeing in the region – notably

near the city's YMCA Soccer Complex and at the historic ruins of the

Alfred Beckley Mill on Piney Creek.

"Hiking and biking are growing rapidly in Beckey. A trail counter we

placed on the northern section of the Grey Flat Trail logged more than

1,300 users in May alone," Morefield said in the release.

"The trails attract more users every year, and I'm sure we'll see even

more return on this investment as the region develops.

Dena Cushman, executive director of the Beckley Area Foundation, said

the community trail initiative is one of the most exciting programs

the foundation supports.

"The trails are having a measurable, multi-layered positive impact on

the region," Cushman said.

"They've created more outdoor recreation opportunities for area

residents and people employed in the community, and they're also

attracting tourists and more investment in the region."

