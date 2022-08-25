Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, was sentenced Thursday to three years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention with electronic monitoring, and ordered to pay $156,073 in restitution for wire fraud.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Ganidekam admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme.
From June 2019 until at least May 14, 2020, Ganidekam received approximately $189,404 from at least 14 victims who were convinced to send the money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons. The victims include a woman who in January and February 2020 sent thousands of dollars to a false persona she believed was her boyfriend.
Ganidekam admitted to receiving the fraudulent proceeds through his bank account in Ohio, where he lived at the time, via wire transfers and personal and cashier’s checks.
Ganidekam further admitted to transferring a portion of these fraudulent proceeds to his bank account in Huntington, and to keeping some of the victims’ money for himself while forwarding some to others in the United States and abroad.
• • •
Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced Thursday to six years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Graves’ residence on Nov. 7, 2019. Graves admitted that he possessed three loaded firearms found during the search: an Eagle Arms AR15 .223-caliber rifle, a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol, and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol.
