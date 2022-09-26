The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s education committee is partnering with the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office and Raleigh County Schools for Get A Life, a student financial program, this fall.
Volunteers teach area students personal financial responsibility through a budget simulation program called Get A Life.
The chamber is seeking volunteers to work stations on banking, medical, auto sales, department stores and insurance among others.
The program is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, at Trap Hill Middle School with the first session beginning at 7:45 a.m. The second session will begin around 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.