Two Georgia men, one wanted for murder, were arrested in Beckley late Wednesday after being found in possession of cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana.
The men, Henry Jarquez Albritton and Adairrius Copeland, both 20, were arrested by Beckley Police just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Kanawha Street near Beckley City Hall following a traffic stop on a taxicab for traffic violations, according to a release from the police department.
While speaking with the occupants of the taxi, officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana and requested an additional officer with a K9 partner.
Once the officers received a positive indication from the K9 indicating the presence of narcotics, they were then able to perform a search of the vehicle.
Officers found 59.25 grams of methamphetamine, 17.15 grams of crack cocaine, 7.36 grams of heroin, 13.71 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a stolen handgun and a handgun with the serial number removed.
The narcotics and firearms were located in the belongings of Albritton and Copeland, both of Macon, Ga., who were in the back seat of the taxi.
Initially Albritton and Copeland provided false names and identifying information to officers, but their true identities were learned when they were fingerprinted at the Beckley Police Department.
It was at this point officers learned that Albritton was a fugitive from justice and wanted for murder in Macon, Ga. Albritton was charged with possession with intent and fugitive from justice.
Copeland was charged with simple possession and possession with intent.
Both men are currently being held at Southern Regional Jail. As of early Wednesday afternoon, their bonds had not been listed.