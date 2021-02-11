Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.