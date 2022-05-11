A Georgia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine as part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.
According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2020 until at least Sept. 28, 2021, Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Ga., sold 1-pound and multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine from his Georgia residence to individuals including co-defendants from Charleston, W.Va. Alston admitted that he knew these customers intended to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Alston further admitted that two of his West Virginia customers visited his residence separately on July 19, 2021, and that he sold one of them a kilogram of methamphetamine. That customer was later stopped by police and arrested after being found in possession of the methamphetamine.
Alston admitted to learning of the arrest, and of knowing that the other customer had purchased approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine from him over the course of the conspiracy.
Alston is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, as well as at least five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks is prosecuting the case.