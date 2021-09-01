West Virginia’s general revenue collections for August came in at $29.9 million above estimates. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday.
“The State of West Virginia continues just to percolate along and do absolutely wonderful,” Justice said. “If you'll think back a few years, we had doom and gloom all the time. Now, all I do is continue to report to you good number after good number.”
August collections of nearly $383.5 million were 15.7 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Year-to-date collections of $689.3 million are $58 million above estimates.
“Our growth continues from the standpoint of all kinds of different sectors,” Gov. Justice said.
Personal income tax collections were nearly $5 million above estimate and 7.2 percent ahead of prior year. Year-to-date collections were $19.7 million above estimate.
Consumer sales tax receipts were nearly $12.9 million above estimate and 7.3 percent ahead of prior year. Year-to-date collections were $8.3 million above estimate and 4.3 percent ahead of prior year.
Severance tax collections totaled $45.9 million. Collections were $8.9 million above estimate and 213 percent ahead of last year.
Year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections were $19.9 million above estimate and $45.3 million ahead of last year. Current natural gas prices are roughly triple the price at this time last year. Average coal prices are also higher along with higher production for both natural gas products and coal.