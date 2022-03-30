General James Hoyer to speak at Beckley-Raleigh Chamber dinner

The featured speaker at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s 101st Annual Dinner will be Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who was head of the West Virginia National Guard as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s administration.
Most recently, Hoyer was appointed senior associate vice president at West Virginia University, where he has been a leader of the joint task force on vaccination and a key member of Gov. Justice’s Covid-19 advisory team.
Longtime Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran, who will be presented the 32nd Community Leadership Award during the dinner, said Wednesday that it is an honor to have Hoyer as the featured speaker.
Social Hour for the Chamber’s Annual Dinner is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by dinner and the presentation of the award and Hoyer’s speech.
Tickets are $75 per person.