West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, in the middle of tightening the institution’s belt, said the pace of change in higher education is picking up.
“I have felt for some time, and I think the data is now proving that we’re in a changing environment,” Gee, who has been WVU president since 2014, said on MetroNews’ “Talkline.” “You know, when I came here 10 years ago, it was sort of business as usual.
“Then we had the pandemic, and the post-pandemic world has shown that things are dramatically different, just the challenges that we face with higher education. Not only do we have financial challenges, but we also have the fact that we have a demographic cliff. About 25 percent fewer students are coming into higher education, and on top of that we have about 4 million students drop out.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/17/wvu-president-gee-says-change-has-accelerated-as-university-copes-with-budget-gap/
