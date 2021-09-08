Gayle Manchin visits her old stomping grounds

Judy Moore, director WV Hive, left, speaks to Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), at the WV HIVE office on 205 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Manchin, who grew up in Beckley and was first lady of the state from 2005 to 2010, met with the region's leaders on Wednesday to challenge them to cooperate with those in bordering states to develop Appalachia. Manchin said broadband development is critical. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)