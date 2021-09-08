Gayle Manchin visits her old stomping grounds

West Virginia is the "heartbeat" of Appalachia, said Gayle Connelly Manchin on Wednesday as she toured the town where she had grown up — a former coal town that is now embracing energy diversification and taking bold steps to grow in a new direction.
Manchin, a longtime educator now serving as Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair, was hosted by New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in a visit that Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold described as "inspiring."
Manchin served as the president of the West Virginia Board of Education from 2013 to 2014 and as State Secretary of Education and the Arts from 2017 until March 2018. A graduate of West Virginia University, she is married to former governor and current U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
From 2005 to 2010, she was First Lady of West Virginia. As First Lady, she brought American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President and attorney Randi Weingarten from New York City to McDowell County — one of the poorest places in America and the most poverty-stricken county in West Virginia — to help develop Reconnecting McDowell, a public-private partnership that is helping to revive McDowell County, which has struggled since the strong downturn of the coal industry.
At Weingarten's suggestion, President Joe Biden in May appointed Manchin, 74, to co-chair ARC, a federal-state partnership that works with people in Appalachia to create opportunities for economic development and improved quality of life.
Manchin is now in a unique position to help an entire region of Appalachia that was most impacted by the downturn of the coal industry, including Raleigh County and Beckley.
ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.
President Biden in May requested $235 million for ARC. The American Jobs Plan includes an additional $1 billion for ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative, a competitive grant program to help coal-impacted communities.
The funds for POWER would be spread over five years and would significantly scale up the impact of the initiative in communities hurt by job losses in the coal industry.
The money will be invested in Appalachia — a region with 25 million residents who live in West Virginia and in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Manchin added that she wants the governors of the 13 Appalachian states to cooperate for the betterment of all of Appalachia.
"The overall, big picture is that the most distressed counties in the Appalachian region are right sort of in the middle of the Appalachian region," Manchin said. "So when you look at the 'heart,' right in the middle of the Appalachian region, that's where you find the largest conglomerate of your most distressed counties, and, of course, that's your largest areas of booming counties when the coal industry had its peak."
Those in the southern counties have long benefited from ARC grants, since President John F. Kennedy established the commission in 1965.
"I believe that's the reason many of these little communities have survived, because of those grants," she said. "The ability to get clean water, the ability to get a road built into that county or through that county.
"Just surviving and thriving are two different things, and, in order for a community to come back after it's been decimated by an industry like the coal industry, takes more than just a small grant.
"It takes more than just a Band-aid," she noted. "You really have to have a very significant plan, a strategic plan, and then think about how, as a region, you're going to make a tremendous impact in an area which will actually change the face, transform that area from being extremely depressed and being extremely active again, and growing, and thriving.
"The good news is, we've got the perfect area to do it in — we've got the land young people love for mountain climbing, hiking, rappelling, rafting, fishing, hunting.
"Anything outdoors, we certainly have the area to do it, and that's always been the good news and the bad news.
"The good news is, we have all that, and the bad news is, we have all that, so it's a much more difficult area to reclaim."
She cited broadband development as critical for developing the state.
Manchin spent Wednesday visiting with the area's leaders.
She then challenged development experts, businesses and elected officials to develop the southern counties by joining in cooperation with similar development strategies in eastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio and southwestern Virginia — places that, Manchin said, if the state boundaries were erased, would be exactly the same demographic, as residents face the same challenge of developing places that have lots of land and a dying coal industry.
"It's a challenge," she said, following a tour of Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. "But I think that (U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo) sees there is an opportunity to make a real transformational impact into a few areas of our country, and I think she would like one of those transformational areas to be right here.
"This is one of the largest depressed areas in the county."
In recent years, Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission and other entities have taken steps toward developing the region.
Airport manager Tom Cochran worked with NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher in 2019 to develop Cochran's long-time vision of building an aerospace industry in southern West Virginia, complete with a work force trained by West Virginia University Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College.
Manchin visited the airport and met with other business owners, developers and elected officials to see the progress they are making, as they diversify the local economy and rebuild Appalachia.
She also toured The WV Hive Network, a business incubation program that has helped entrepreneurs start new businesses in southern West Virginia and the future downtown Beckley site of Fruits of Labor, an award-winning Greenbrier County cafe that is creating jobs and tackling another setback to West Virginians and other Appalachian people – the opioid epidemic.
Fruits of Labor trains and hires women and youth who are in recovery from substance abuse.
During a lunch at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, Mayor Rob Rappold suggested, half-jokingly, that she run for governor.
"I think her comments were completely inspiring," Rappold said. "The challenge that she has given us, along with our joining states and largely coal-impacted regions, I love that concept of the challenge she put before us.
"This idea of her relationship with those who are making these large awards to coal-impacted communities is very inspiring, very exciting.
"I'm ready for Chapter Two of this."
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michelle Rotellini said comments by Manchin and NRGRDA Executive Director Belcher, who appeared remotely, were helpful.
"As a lobbyist for business and industry in Raleigh County, my board and my membership expect me to keep my finger on the pulse of the projects and strategies proposed for the federal spending," said Rotellini. "It was helpful to hear from Co-Chair Manchin and Jina Belcher today on the best direction for our communities."
Belcher is also seeking an $8 million development of the historic Alfred Beckley Mill region, which will situate Beckley as a "gateway" to the New River National Gorge Park and Reserve.
Manchin said the homecoming was "bittersweet," as much has changed since she walked from her South Kanawha Street home as a teenager to the former Woodrow Wilson High School on Park Avenue.
But the progress she saw was encouraging, she added. She pointed to Summit Bechtel Reserve and pointed out that those in her home state are using abandoned mines for new purposes.
"You look at downtown. Buildings are being renovated, being moved into, so there's not as much empty space," she added. "When you see the growth around the town, that is another indicator.
"Certainly, today, and talking to the people that are collaborating and working the programs — the HIVE, which is the incubator for businesses — that's just a clear indicator that there's a building back and coming back, but with a new, with a different focus.
"And that's so encouraging because that's what our areas need to be looking at, a change of focus, diversification to really restart and revitalize some of these areas."
Manchin said that when Biden invested in ARC, she became encouraged that he understands the challenges faced by those who are rebuilding Appalachia.
"I really believed that he did understand rural America," she said. "Rural America is not the inner city.
"It's not just about poverty. It's about isolation and lack of opportunity and lack of options.
"When he started putting money into these coal-impacted communities in big ways, I thought, 'He's giving us an opportunity, and, if we can't take advantage of it, shame on us.'
"One of the things I say is that your zip code should not define your destiny.
"Because a child is born in McDowell County, it shouldn't eliminate the opportunities to dream, to be whatever you want to be."