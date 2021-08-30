Leaders of the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC) and ABCHoney.org will host Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) today, Aug. 31, at 1:30 p.m. in Hinton.
The address is 206 Ferrells Eddy Fort, Hinton.
Appalachian Headwaters leaders participating include: Terri Giles, VP of Government Affairs, who will host the visit; Mark Lilly, head beekeeper and educator, and two partner beekeepers will talk about the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective program; Kevin Johnson, education specialist, will talk about Camp Waldo and our children’s education program; and Dr. Kristin Wickert, lead scientist, will talk about the Appalachian Pollinator Center.
ABC, a project of Appalachian Headwaters, helps beekeepers in distressed Appalachian counties learn how to keep bees an environmentally responsible way. The beekeepers not only earn income from the project, but also learn about local ecology.
“Central Appalachia is ideal for natural beekeeping,” said Terri J. Giles, a vice president at Appalachian Headwaters. “Our bees gather pollen and nectar from pristine forests and fields and not from agricultural crops sprayed with pesticides.