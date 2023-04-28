beckley, w. va. — A lower oil price is causing pump prices to fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping 6 cents since last week to hit $3.62.
“The national average climbed to $3.68 last week, and that may be the peak price, at least for now,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “As long as the oil price keeps wavering around the low- to mid-$70s per barrel, drivers should avoid seeing more spikes in pump prices.”
Friday’s national average of $3.62 is 19 cents more than a month ago but 42 cents less than a year ago.
West Virginia’s average fell a penny overnight, now at $3.51. That’s 4 cents lower than a week ago, though still 18 cents higher than one month ago. Friday’s average for the state is 42 cents lower than one year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Pendleton County at $3.65, followed by Nicholas County at $3.63. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state can be found in Lewis County, now averaging $3.26.
Beckley’s average pump price was down 3 cents in the past week to $3.58, identical to Charleston.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular Friday in Ohio is at $3.52, Kentucky $3.38, Virginia $3.44, Pennsylvania $3.75 and Maryland $3.52.
The highest gasoline average price in the nation is California at $4.87, while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $3.10.
