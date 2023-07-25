Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 0.7 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon of unleaded regular grade on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.112 per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.65 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

