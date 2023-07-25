Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 0.7 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon of unleaded regular grade on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.112 per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.65 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.