Average prices for a gallon of unleaded regular grade gasoline in West Virginia have risen 3.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday. That is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.34.5 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
